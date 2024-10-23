Bantek (OTCMKTS:DRUS) versus Boeing (NYSE:BA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) and Bantek (OTCMKTS:DRUS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boeing and Bantek”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $73.56 billion 1.33 -$2.22 billion ($3.55) -45.03 Bantek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bantek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 2 8 14 1 2.56 Bantek 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boeing and Bantek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Boeing presently has a consensus target price of $198.79, suggesting a potential upside of 24.36%. Given Boeing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than Bantek.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Bantek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -4.68% N/A -3.46% Bantek N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boeing beats Bantek on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Bantek

Bantek, Inc., an unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and related services and technology company, focuses on the distribution and integration of advanced low altitude UAV systems, services, and products worldwide. It also provides product procurement, distribution, and logistics services. In addition, the company offers drone operator training services; and licensed piloted services, such as search and rescue, utility inspection, real estate marketing, construction, engineering, and agriculture. Further, it supplies spare and replacement parts to various federal government agencies, military prime contractors, and commercial customers; and resells insulation jackets to cover mechanical system components, such as valves, steam traps, heat exchangers, flanges, and other mechanical system components. The company was formerly known as Drone USA, Inc. and changed its name to Bantek, Inc. in April 2018. Bantek, Inc. is headquartered in Pine Brook, New Jersey.

