Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 1,808 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,215,998,000 after buying an additional 707,705 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a PE ratio of 226.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

