Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $77,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 28.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $189.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

