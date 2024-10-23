Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys 602 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 236.1% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

