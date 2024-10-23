Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002353.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

BBDO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 6,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

