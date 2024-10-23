Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.50 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 163.97 ($2.13), with a volume of 407690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.51 ($2.02).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Bakkavor Group Price Performance

Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.59. The company has a market capitalization of £925.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,272.73%.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

Featured Stories

