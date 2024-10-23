Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 1-Day Volume Reaches $28.17 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $414.54 million and approximately $28.17 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001548 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002229 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,343,689,593,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,343,689,594,240 with 154,494,007,602,026,400 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $17,522,218.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.