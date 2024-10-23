Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $279.95 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $27.45 or 0.00040910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $11.17 billion and $279.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,964,442 coins and its circulating supply is 406,961,342 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars.

