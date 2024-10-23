Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $358.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
