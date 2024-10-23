Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 20,284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. 306,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,759. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.