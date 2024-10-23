ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lifted by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.4% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML by 26.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML by 19.4% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in ASML by 4.9% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $720.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $573.86 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $828.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $912.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.70%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

