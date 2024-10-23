Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 288,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 847,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Ascent Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.01.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

