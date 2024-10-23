Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 288,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 847,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.01.
Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
