Arweave (AR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.01 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $17.55 or 0.00026677 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $26.01 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,772.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.71 or 0.00519524 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00070050 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
