Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AORT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Artivion Stock Performance

NYSE AORT opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -110.54 and a beta of 1.74. Artivion has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.70 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $61,386.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,950.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $242,627.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,159 shares in the company, valued at $853,633.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $61,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,950.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,109 shares of company stock valued at $951,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AORT. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 42,705 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Artivion by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 564,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 291.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

