Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of AHH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,129. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,793.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.