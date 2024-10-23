Ariose Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 705,612 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,000. Li Auto accounts for about 15.5% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Li Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

