Ardor Price Reaches $0.0818 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $81.75 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00039778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

