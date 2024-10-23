Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,217,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 15,553,103 shares.The stock last traded at $5.51 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcadium Lithium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

