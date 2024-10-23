Arbitrum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164.68 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and $164.68 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,975,409,060 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,975,409,060 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.57553499 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1017 active market(s) with $173,627,525.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

