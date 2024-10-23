Apu Apustaja Price Up 29.8% Over Last Week (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $346.12 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

