Analysts Set Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target at $8.00

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,200,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

