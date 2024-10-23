Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:WEF FY2026 Earnings

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

WEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$161.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of C$309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.00 million.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.