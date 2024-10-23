Analysts Set Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Target Price at $11.40

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATNM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATNM opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.14. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.