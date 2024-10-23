AMS Capital Ltda Purchases 41,173 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up approximately 0.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Coupang were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Coupang by 2.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Coupang by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 55.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,524,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,799,000 after buying an additional 1,615,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Coupang by 767.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,243. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,239,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,376,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,923,655.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 411,388 shares worth $9,452,761. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.