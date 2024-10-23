Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc. owned about 1.34% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETHO. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,432,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,222,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,204,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,110,000.

Get Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF alerts:

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.