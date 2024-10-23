Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 78,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 98,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Amex Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.05 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Amex Exploration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.58.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

