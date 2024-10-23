Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $186.40 and last traded at $187.97. Approximately 7,230,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,161,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

