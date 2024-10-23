Altus Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 248,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,859,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 201.3% in the third quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 50,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 33,954 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $195,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,328,207. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

