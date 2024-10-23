Altus Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 102,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,597. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

