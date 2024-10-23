Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 336 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 517.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Shares of TAXF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,520. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

