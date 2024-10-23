Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 715 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $8.50 on Wednesday, hitting $202.47. 2,411,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.94.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.