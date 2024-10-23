Altus Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,705 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 123,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,327. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

