Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBUS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,429,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,442,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

PBUS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.42. 11,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

