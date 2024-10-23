Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 307.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

