Alkermes (ALKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

