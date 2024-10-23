Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $287.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.38.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

