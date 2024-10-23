Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PYLD opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.