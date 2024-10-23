Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,916 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

