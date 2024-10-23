Albert D Mason Inc. Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 27.9% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 40.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 45.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.