Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 174.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.14. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,421.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

