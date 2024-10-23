Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. Agree Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.140 EPS.

ADC traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. 168,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,129. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 178.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.04.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

