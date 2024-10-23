Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. Agree Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.140 EPS.
ADC traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. 168,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,129. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.04.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
