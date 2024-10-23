Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Affirm by 27.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,455. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,455. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,075 shares of company stock worth $4,803,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.