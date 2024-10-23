aelf (ELF) Market Cap Reaches $268.88 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $268.88 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,687,356 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.