Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,213 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $493.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

