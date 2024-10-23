Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $490.99. The company had a trading volume of 187,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,515. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $533.94 and a 200-day moving average of $516.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

