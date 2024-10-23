Acala Token (ACA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.53 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $63.12 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06075032 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,113,304.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

