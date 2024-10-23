Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.93 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 145694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

