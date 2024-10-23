abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Holdings Trimmed by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,809 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 355,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,808 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,415,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

