Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 86,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 149,935 shares.The stock last traded at $92.87 and had previously closed at $92.98.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 372,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 119,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

