A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Lowered to $81.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400,304 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,046,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,856 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,393,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

